Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for 1st Source in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Source’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $109,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,112.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth about $1,323,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,257,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 29,123 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

