Piper Sandler Weighs in on Pacira BioSciences, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCRX. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

PCRX opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,203,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $13,925,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $12,834,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,095,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,872,000 after purchasing an additional 131,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $9,103,000.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Donald C. Manning sold 2,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $147,845.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,801. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

