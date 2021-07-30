Piper Sandler Weighs in on South State Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of South State in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South State’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.84.

South State stock opened at $70.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.09. South State has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.10.

In other South State news, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $372,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in South State by 1,050.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in South State in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in South State in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

