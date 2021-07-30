Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Planet Fitness reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.08.

Shares of PLNT opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.40. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -345.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

