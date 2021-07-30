Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Planet Fitness reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of PLNT opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.40. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -345.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.