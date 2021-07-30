PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). PlayAGS posted earnings per share of ($1.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. The company had revenue of $55.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGS shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

Shares of AGS opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

