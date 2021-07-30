Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $90.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $96.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.66.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

