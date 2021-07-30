Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 25,000 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $296,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $51.66 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $58.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

