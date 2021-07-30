Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $519,000 in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,570,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth $15,496,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth $850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 alerts:

Shares of AGCB opened at $9.95 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.