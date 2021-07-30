Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $69,007,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,742,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 291.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,703 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,196,000 after buying an additional 466,004 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,158,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 6.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $326,717,000 after acquiring an additional 351,167 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.48.

In other news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

