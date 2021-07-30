Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$19.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.88 million.

Shares of Polaris Infrastructure stock opened at C$18.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$365.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.67. Polaris Infrastructure has a one year low of C$12.60 and a one year high of C$24.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.62%.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.