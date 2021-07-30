Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average Following Analyst Downgrade

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,650. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,535 ($20.05). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 1,535 ($20.05), with a volume of 673,460 shares.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,037.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

