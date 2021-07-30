Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) vs. EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Financial Contrast

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Portage Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EOG Resources and Portage Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 0.63% 7.24% 4.16% Portage Biotech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EOG Resources and Portage Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 9 11 0 2.55 Portage Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

EOG Resources currently has a consensus price target of $88.89, indicating a potential upside of 20.59%. Given EOG Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Portage Biotech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EOG Resources and Portage Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $11.03 billion 3.90 -$604.57 million $1.46 50.49 Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$5.33 million N/A N/A

Portage Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EOG Resources.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Portage Biotech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman. As of December 31, 2020, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,220 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,514 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 813 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 5,360 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury. It also focuses on nanolipogel technology for use in immune-oncology; and antibodies against a novel T-cell for use as a monotherapy and combination therapy for solid and haematological malignancies. In addition, the company develops antibodies implicated in the inflammatory tumor and tumor-infiltrating immune cell microenvironments; and FOXO4-P53 modulator and C-RAF inhibitor. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

