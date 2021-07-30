Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $98.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $11.33 on Friday, hitting $96.34. 44,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,453. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after buying an additional 391,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 165,680 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,998,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,692,000 after purchasing an additional 85,350 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,729,000 after purchasing an additional 30,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

