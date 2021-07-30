PowerPool 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.16 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $33.38 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PowerPool Coin Profile

CVP is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,935,120 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

