PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $190.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $115.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.08.

Shares of PPG opened at $162.86 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $105.94 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

