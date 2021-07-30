Prentice Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. Apple makes up 0.4% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 35,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $145.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,710,656. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.