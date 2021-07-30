Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,035 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.68%.

GLPI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.