Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 3,371 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $81,685,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,558 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter worth $32,794,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Horizon by 777.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $4,165,059.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,317,582.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 618,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,657,700 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

FHN stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

