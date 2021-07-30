Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OHI opened at $37.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $45,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

