Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 237,275 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.51% of United Community Banks worth $74,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UCBI. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

