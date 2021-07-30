Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,861,496 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,688,495 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $77,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $24.86 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 52.52% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

