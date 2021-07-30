Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $109.78 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 894,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,360 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $109,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,055,054,000 after buying an additional 262,949 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,763,000 after acquiring an additional 46,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 11,172.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,188,000 after acquiring an additional 405,105 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in SAP by 29.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SAP by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $144.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.27. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $177.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

