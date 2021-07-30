Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $81.55 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 74,116 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Teleflex worth $81,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.00.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $396.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.21. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

