Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,928 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 451,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,928 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $96,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $220.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.92. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.56.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

