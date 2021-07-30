Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) versus OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Critical Survey

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Profound Medical and OrthoPediatrics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $7.30 million 41.54 -$21.62 million ($1.25) -11.90 OrthoPediatrics $71.08 million 16.76 -$32.94 million ($1.27) -47.72

Profound Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OrthoPediatrics. OrthoPediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Profound Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and OrthoPediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -385.73% -31.62% -29.48% OrthoPediatrics -50.38% -10.06% -7.43%

Risk & Volatility

Profound Medical has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Profound Medical and OrthoPediatrics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 0 4 1 3.20 OrthoPediatrics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profound Medical presently has a consensus target price of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 99.37%. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus target price of $69.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.96%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than OrthoPediatrics.

Summary

Profound Medical beats OrthoPediatrics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities. The company also offers Sonalleve, a therapeutic platform for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain relief associated with metastases in bone, as well as non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, QuickPack, and ApiFix Mid-C system. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

