Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Downgraded by JMP Securities

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $174.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Proofpoint has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $175.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.99. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. Equities analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,394,000 after acquiring an additional 43,677 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,886,000 after purchasing an additional 334,340 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,403,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,578,000 after purchasing an additional 43,948 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,101,000 after purchasing an additional 273,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,664,000 after purchasing an additional 163,523 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

