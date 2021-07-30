PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.62 Million

Equities analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to post sales of $61.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the lowest is $61.26 million. PROS reported sales of $63.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $252.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.70 million to $253.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $277.52 million, with estimates ranging from $266.50 million to $301.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of PRO stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $43.56. 4,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,551. PROS has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.79.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $508,151.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,740 shares of company stock worth $1,990,301 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of PROS by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 105,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 81,319 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PROS by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 56,978 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PROS by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after acquiring an additional 242,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in PROS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

