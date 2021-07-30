ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Position Cut by Savior LLC

Savior LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,727 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short Russell2000 comprises 2.3% of Savior LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Savior LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,165,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 557,947 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at $5,851,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 299,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 192,732 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at $3,431,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.58. 77,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,499. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.36. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $35.79.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

