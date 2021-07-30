Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PB. Raymond James reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

NYSE:PB opened at $70.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.42.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

