Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,100 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the June 30th total of 219,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Prosus has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Prosus has an average rating of “Buy”.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

