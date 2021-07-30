Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,876 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 47,287 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $47.12 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

