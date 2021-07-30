Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PVBC traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $16.22. 23,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.13. Provident Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.36.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PVBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Provident Bancorp worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.