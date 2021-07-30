Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:PVBC traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $16.22. 23,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.13. Provident Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.36.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PVBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.
About Provident Bancorp
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
