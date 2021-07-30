Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Proximus stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. Proximus has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.99.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BGAOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Proximus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

