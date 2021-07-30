Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Proximus stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. Proximus has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.99.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BGAOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Proximus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

