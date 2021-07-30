PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $7.20 target price on the stock.

Shares of UNLRY stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26.

Get PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk alerts:

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, cosmetic products, tea based beverages, and fruit juices, as well as leases office space. It offers its products under the Pepsodent, Lux, Lifebuoy, Dove, Sunsilk, Clear, Rexona, Vaseline, Rinso, Molto, Sunlight, Wall's, Royco, Bango, and other brands.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.