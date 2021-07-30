Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €114.60 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €114.60 ($134.82) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Puma in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €104.83 ($123.33).

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €104.15 ($122.53) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €97.86. Puma has a 1-year low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 1-year high of €106.35 ($125.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion and a PE ratio of 102.51.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

