Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $328.60. 99,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,367. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $349.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

