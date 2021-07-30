Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $21.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 416,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $140,753,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $51.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,898. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.05.

