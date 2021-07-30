Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,152,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,658 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,713 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,482,000 after purchasing an additional 179,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,032,000.

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,663. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16.

