Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,863 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 148.6% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 204,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 24,614 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 38,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.39. The stock had a trading volume of 15,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.