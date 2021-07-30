Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,198 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 82.9% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $15.34 on Friday, hitting $692.69. 954,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,652,611. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $638.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $685.77 billion, a PE ratio of 677.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $647.84 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.52.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

