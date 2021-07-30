Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,923 Shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.99% of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period.

Shares of BKF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,444. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $60.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.25.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

