PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 5.7%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)’s share price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.82 and last traded at $14.83. Approximately 9,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,042,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

PCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). On average, equities analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa Westerman purchased 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCT. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

