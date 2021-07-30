Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.02 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.