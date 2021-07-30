Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Logitech International S.A. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Logitech International in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

LOGI opened at $108.25 on Friday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $66.78 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.28. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth about $230,842,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,092 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after purchasing an additional 624,575 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2,065.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,140,000 after purchasing an additional 482,880 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 422,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,533,000 after purchasing an additional 330,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

