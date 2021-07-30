Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AWI. Truist Securities raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $108.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $110.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 31.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 21.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.