Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Packaging Co. of America Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.11.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

Shares of PKG opened at $140.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

