Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

NTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.96. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

