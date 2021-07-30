Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Hancock Whitney Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HWC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.68. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $50.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.