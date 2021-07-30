Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Waste Management, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Management in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.06.

Waste Management stock opened at $146.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $149.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,139 shares of company stock valued at $24,146,942. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.