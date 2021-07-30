Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chemed in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemed’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.31 EPS.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CHE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $470.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.34. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed has a 1 year low of $417.41 and a 1 year high of $560.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Chemed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 52.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Chemed by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Chemed by 6.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.52%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

